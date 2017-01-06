Coachella Owner Philip Anschutz Adamantly Denies Supporting Anti-LGBT Organizations

01.06.17 21 mins ago

Getty Image

After the Coachella lineup was announced earlier this week, independent and fiercely diverse site Afropunk shared a piece highlighting some reporting about AEG, (parent company of Goldenvoice, who owns Coachella), and AEG owner Philip Anschutz’s ties to anti-LGBT and climate change denialist organizations.

We looked into the story, citing further reporting from The Washington Post and Greenpeace, and the story was subsequently picked up at multiple outlets, including Teen Vogue, which tipped the scale.

Today Anschutz has issued a statement in reaction to the story. Though multiple sources confirm he and his foundation have donated significant amounts of money to organizations that are both anti-LGBT and support climate change denial, Anschutz has released a statement calling the surge of reporting on his donations “fake news,” and then followed that up by noting that if he or his foundation did contribute to organizations that, against his prior knowledge, supported these causes, he has ceased. Interesting how it can be both fake, and something that he’s since stopped doing?

TAGScoachellaPhilip Anschutz

Around The Web

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

12.29.16 1 week ago 6 Comments
‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

and 12.23.16 2 weeks ago 11 Comments
The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

12.08.16 4 weeks ago 2 Comments
Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

12.02.16 1 month ago 5 Comments
How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

and 11.30.16 1 month ago 27 Comments
Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

and 11.30.16 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP