There have been a whole bevy of megastars recently taking to the stage and offering up their own take on several different well-known Selena Gomez songs. Joining that chorus is Courtney Love, who was on-hand at a star-studded GLAAD event in Los Angeles on Thursday night. The event took place in order to raise awareness for Spirit Day, a national recognized occasion dedicated to supporting LGBTQ youth, and was hosted by Justin Tranter, a songwriter renowned for his work with some of the biggest pop names on the planet like Britney Spears and Justin Bieber.

While singing Gomez’s song “Hands To Myself,” which he co-wrote, Tranter was joined onstage by the Hole front woman and together, the two belted out a unique, rockier take on the pop hit.

As mentioned, Love is the only superstar offering their own spin on selections from Gomez’s oeuvre. Back in July, Haim appeared on the BBC’s Live Lounge where they busted out a slinky take on the singer’s smash “Bad Liar.” Lead singer Danielle even provided some interesting percussion via a homemade set up that included two glass, a mug, a pair of coffee canisters and a box of tea. And who among us could ever forget Kings Of Leon’s rendition of “Hands To Myself?”