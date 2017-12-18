Dave Grohl Steals The Show As A ‘Weird Wolf-Looking Guard Guy’ In An Unaired ‘SNL’ Sketch

#Foo Fighters #Dave Grohl #SNL
Deputy Music Editor
12.18.17

In case you were out in the world enjoying your life on Saturday night and didn’t watch the rough Christmas episode of SNL, you missed Foo Fighters, and specifically Dave Grohl, stealing the show with both a fiery renditition of their latest hit, “The Sky Is A Neighborhood,” and then a medley that included some Christmas favorites and their own inescapable “Everlong.” For an evening that fell short in the comedy department, Grohl provided a nice reprieve.

Well, it turns out that Grohl also could have been killing it in the comedy aspect of the show, too. As CoS points out, in a sketch that was cut for time, Grohl plays a “weird wolf-looking guard guy” that watches an interdimensional portal to a secret speakeasy. The concept of the sketch –one dude keeps trying to meet his friends at a bar on New Year’s Eve and by the time he gets there, they’ve left to another bar — is both relatable and well-executed, with Grohl stealing his moment as a troll-ish creature. It all begs the question as to why this legitimately funny sketch was cut in favor of many other unfunny ones, but that’s a question for another time.

Watch the Dave Grohl-featuring Saturday Night Live sketch above.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Foo Fighters#Dave Grohl#SNL
TAGSdave grohlfoo fighterssaturday night liveSNL

Best Of 2017

In Memoriam: A Tribute To The TV Shows We Lost In 2017

In Memoriam: A Tribute To The TV Shows We Lost In 2017

12.19.17 2 hours ago
The Best Stand-Up Comedy Specials Of 2017

The Best Stand-Up Comedy Specials Of 2017

12.18.17 22 hours ago 10 Comments
The Worst Movie Posters Of 2017

The Worst Movie Posters Of 2017

12.18.17 1 day ago 26 Comments
The Best Movie Posters Of 2017

The Best Movie Posters Of 2017

12.18.17 1 day ago 21 Comments
Alan Sepinwall Picks The 20 Best TV Shows Of 2017

Alan Sepinwall Picks The 20 Best TV Shows Of 2017

12.18.17 1 day ago 35 Comments
Uproxx Writers Remember Their Favorite Meals Of 2017

Uproxx Writers Remember Their Favorite Meals Of 2017

12.17.17 2 days ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP