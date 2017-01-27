Donald Trump Called Madonna ‘Disgusting’ In Response To Her Comments About Blowing Up The White House

At the Women’s March last weekend Madonna and a few other celebrities showed up to voice their support for the cause and their personal disappointment in the recently elected president Donald Trump. In particular, Madonna made a fairly inflammatory statement when she said that she’s considered blowing up the White House, though she quickly followed that up with the that she knows that won’t change anything, and urged the crowd not to fall into despair.

Madonna later took to Instagram to insist that her words were taken out of context, but as of right now she has set her account to private, which is generally a sign that trolling and backlash has reached a fever pitch.

None of her clarification could stop a severe backlash from mounting in response to that image of violence, a wave of resistance so strong that even Donald Trump addressed it when he was interviewed by Sean Hannity for Fox News on Thursday evening.

“Honestly, she’s disgusting.” Trump said. “I think she hurt herself very badly. I think she hurt that whole… cause. I thought her and a couple of others, but I thought that what she said was disgraceful to our country.”

Watch the clip of his interview above.

