If you’ve been on the internet or near other humans at all over the past few days, you’ve probably heard about the eventful Season 7 premiere of Game Of Thrones. Some spoiler-y plot stuff happened that we won’t talk about here (but already have here), yes, but more importantly — at least to the haters online — Ed Sheeran made a guest appearance that for some reason was instantly torn to shreds:

i hate to be dramatic™ but so far this is the worst season of game of thrones simply because of ed sheeran — kyle for you Ⓥ (@kyle4prezident) July 19, 2017

Ed Sheeran's appearance in Game of Thrones was absolutely terrible like there was no need for him to make a cameo — my name is george. (@george_mckillop) July 18, 2017

Top Three Characters I've wanted to see murdered on Game of Thrones

3. Joffrey

2. Ramsey

1. Ed Sheeran — Ol' QWERTY Bastard (@TheDiLLon1) July 17, 2017

Sheeran’s Twitter mentions were apparently much worse than that: Just a couple weeks after calling Twitter a “headf**k” and quitting it due to all the nasty things people write about him, he doubled down on his tweeting exodus by deleting his account for real. It’s actually back online now, but his bio reads, “I don’t use this anymore, please follow me on @teddysphotos on instagram, lots of love x.”

The backlash was so intense that director Jeremy Podeswa felt the need to defend his guest star, saying in a recent interview: