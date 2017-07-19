If you’ve been on the internet or near other humans at all over the past few days, you’ve probably heard about the eventful Season 7 premiere of Game Of Thrones. Some spoiler-y plot stuff happened that we won’t talk about here (but already have here), yes, but more importantly — at least to the haters online — Ed Sheeran made a guest appearance that for some reason was instantly torn to shreds:
Sheeran’s Twitter mentions were apparently much worse than that: Just a couple weeks after calling Twitter a “headf**k” and quitting it due to all the nasty things people write about him, he doubled down on his tweeting exodus by deleting his account for real. It’s actually back online now, but his bio reads, “I don’t use this anymore, please follow me on @teddysphotos on instagram, lots of love x.”
The backlash was so intense that director Jeremy Podeswa felt the need to defend his guest star, saying in a recent interview:
I didn’t read the article but I just wanted to say no he doesn’t. I’m not a fan but knew who he was. Did not distract me at all. This whole thing is beyond stupid.
People will complain about anything. Save it for stuff that matters.
Is there actually widespread loathing over this? Or do we just keep talking about the same 10 tweets? Because as someone who doesn’t like him, I couldn’t give less of a shit that he cameo’d because it worked.
No one deserves threats of violence (be they real or cinematic) for merely appearing on a TV show.
Ed Sheeran’s cameo made me go, “oh, that’s Ed Sheeran”, in much the same way I also went, “oh, that’s Jim Broadbent”. I’m more of a fan of Broadbent, but Sheeran singing a song for 20 seconds didn’t ruin my ability to enjoy the show.
The Sheeran cameo was much more of a *wink wink* to the audience, with the way he zoomed in on his face while he said that the song he was singing was “a new one.” Past musical cameos on the show weren’t as recognizable, and the show didn’t go out of its way to call attention to their appearance. The Ed Sheeran cameo was something I would more expect to see on a show like Scandal. Not GOT. So I side with everyone who thought it sucked. Of course, that doesn’t justify the idiots who bitch at Ed Sheeran over Twitter about it.
BUT MY IMMMEEERRRRSSSIIIOOONN
For reals though, this is some recockulous pissboy whining going on over a brief celebrity cameo. Those shitbirds need to grow up.
Well, no. But the internet is a shitty place full of shitty people. It is what it is.