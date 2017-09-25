Fergie Finds Salvation From Her Inner Demons In The Inspirational ‘A Little Work’ Video

09.25.17 15 mins ago

With Double Dutchess out on all platforms as of Friday (September 22), Fergie continues to release intelligent and creative visuals for songs from her latest LP. This time she confronts her demons with the epic short film, “A Little Work.”

Half meditation on the fallibility of all human beings, half soul-baring confessional, “A Little Work” is an anthemic ballad that finds Fergie reliving a truly frightening time in her life (she battled addiction before joining the Black Eyed Peas and becoming a superstar) in spoken word interludes that describe being so messed up that she hallucinates demons, while detailing her path to recovery and wellness.

The video recreates her narration, depicting a strung-out-looking Fergie roaming the streets of Los Angeles alone and haunted by the ghouls in her imagination before finding metaphorical and literal salvation in — of all places — an abandoned and graffitied church. Throughout the video she brings other people — also played by Fergie — into her sanctuary, helping them to find peace as well, reflecting the poignant message that, “We’re all just a little bit broken / We’re all just a little bit hurt / We’ve all got wounds half open / We all can use a little work.”

Stream or purchase Double Dutchess from Fergie’s official website.

Around The Web

TAGSDouble DutchessFERGIE

What Unites Us

Finding Answers And Fighting Fear At The ‘House Of Yes’

Finding Answers And Fighting Fear At The ‘House Of Yes’

09.22.17 3 days ago 2 Comments
These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

09.19.17 6 days ago
The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

09.15.17 1 week ago 11 Comments
Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

09.12.17 2 weeks ago
It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 3 weeks ago 18 Comments
‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP