Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

With Double Dutchess out on all platforms as of Friday (September 22), Fergie continues to release intelligent and creative visuals for songs from her latest LP. This time she confronts her demons with the epic short film, “A Little Work.”

Half meditation on the fallibility of all human beings, half soul-baring confessional, “A Little Work” is an anthemic ballad that finds Fergie reliving a truly frightening time in her life (she battled addiction before joining the Black Eyed Peas and becoming a superstar) in spoken word interludes that describe being so messed up that she hallucinates demons, while detailing her path to recovery and wellness.

The video recreates her narration, depicting a strung-out-looking Fergie roaming the streets of Los Angeles alone and haunted by the ghouls in her imagination before finding metaphorical and literal salvation in — of all places — an abandoned and graffitied church. Throughout the video she brings other people — also played by Fergie — into her sanctuary, helping them to find peace as well, reflecting the poignant message that, “We’re all just a little bit broken / We’re all just a little bit hurt / We’ve all got wounds half open / We all can use a little work.”

Stream or purchase Double Dutchess from Fergie’s official website.