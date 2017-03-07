Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Fleet Foxes haven’t been a going concern in six years, but they’re showing no signs of rust on their comeback single “Third Of May / Ōdaigahara.” The band swings for the fences on their first new track in ages, dropping a sweeping epic of layered vocals, massive builds and crashing percussion that holds the listener’s attention for all of its nearly nine minute runtime.

In addition to the new track, Fleet Foxes have announced a new album. Crack-Up will be their first since 2011’s Helplessness Blues. All of the songs were written by sweater enthusiast Robin Pecknold and recorded over the course of the last year. Pre-order it here and check out the full tracklist below:

1. “I Am All That I Need / Arroyo Seco / Thumbprint Scar”

2. “Cassius, -”

3. “- Naiads, Cassadies”

4. “Kept Woman”

5. “Third of May / Ōdaigahara”

6. “If You Need To, Keep Time on Me”

7. “Mearcstapa”

8. “On Another Ocean (January / June)”

9. “Fool’s Errand”

10. “I Should See Memphis”

11. “Crack-Up”

Fleet Foxes are also hitting the road for the first time since they toured behind their 2011 album. Check out those dates below:

05/26 — Sydney, Australia @ Sydney Opera House

05/27 — Sydney, Australia @ Sydney Opera House

05/28 — Sydney, Australia @ Sydney Opera House

05/29 — Sydney, Australia @ Sydney Opera House

07/01 — Vilanova i la Geltrú, Spain @ Vida Festival

07/03 — Ferrara, Italy @ Bands Apart

07/07 — Bilbao, Spain @ Bilbao BBK Live

07/13 — Dublin, Ireland @ The Iveagh Gardens

07/14 — Dublin, Ireland @ The Iveagh Gardens (SOLD OUT)

07/16 — Southwold, United Kingdom @ Latitude Festival

07/27 — Portland, ME @ Thompson’s Point

07/28 — Newport, RI @ Newport Folk Festival (SOLD OUT)

07/29 — Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion w/ Animal Collective

07/31 — Philadelphia, PA @ Mann Center for the Performing Arts w/ Animal Collective

08/01 — Brooklyn, NY @ BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival at the Prospect Park Bandshell

08/04 — Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

08/06 — Detroit, MI @ The Masonic

09/23 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl w/ Beach House

09/27 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheater w/ Beach House