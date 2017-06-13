Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Jimmy Fallon has invited a variety of stars into The Tonight Show’s kid instrument room over the years, including Metallica and Adele. What’s been missing is the kids for the most part, at least since the memorable Christmas edition with Mariah Carey. So it was clearly a special moment when actual kids return to play kid instruments, especially when it turns out to be for a good cause.

The kids in question are from SeriousFun, Paul Newman’s camp for children with serious illnesses, and they get the chance to sing a pretty uplifting song alongside Fleetwood Mac’s Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie. They have a self-titled album out which is essentially a Fleetwood Mac album without the presence of Stevie Nicks, so their appearance here serves a dual role. But it isn’t the first time Fallon has shown support for SeriousFun — donating the proceeds from his Ben And Jerry’s flavor to the camp back in 2015 — so the real treat is for them.

Buckingham and McVie lead the group in a rendition of “Don’t Stop” and you really couldn’t pick a better song for the moment. Maybe “Holiday Road,” but it moves a little too quick for everybody to keep up. Also, you can deny the positivity in the song. McVie originally wrote the song about her divorce from Fleetwood Mac bassist John McVie, but it’s evolved since then to become a political anthem and a slice of good feelings. Not a bad choice.

