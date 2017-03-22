Is Hip-Hop The New Punk?

Stephen Colbert Accidentally Proved Green Day Is God’s Favorite Band

03.22.17 1 hour ago

Green Day is currently on tour in support of their political comeback album Revolution Radio, which hasn’t shied away from the expected anti-Trump rhetoric. Recently, the Rock and Roll Hall of Famers stopped by the legendary Ed Sullivan Theater in New York for a performance of the smash single “Still Breathing” on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

However, interestingly enough, as Colbert was introducing the band, he was interrupted by a booming voice from above. The cameras then paned to reveal a projection of God on the ceiling of the Ed Sullivan Theater, who asked if he could have the honors of introducing Green Day. “I’m a huge fan,” he said, before doing the standard late night television musical guest introduction with an added bonus of, “please welcome five-time Grammy winner — and God’s favorite band — Green Day!”

The band then launched into a tight rendition of “Still Breathing,” during which Billie Joe’s voice sounded a bit strained, which is to be expected after months of nonstop touring, but he was still able to hit all the notes in the hopeful ballad.

Green Day is on tour for much of 2017. Check out all the dates for the Revolution Radio world tour here.

