Following some weird speculation about Justin Bieber’s tour cancelation announcement, namely that it was tied to a religious awakening and the hopes of starting his own church — which Bieber later denied — John Mayer has weighed in on the whole situation with some surprisingly wise input. (I know, I was surprised too.) Last night on Twitter, Mayer must have gotten a little bored because he decided to go on Twitter and respond to a bunch of fans. However, his tweets turned a little serious when it came to the subject of the Biebs.
As a touring artist himself, Mayer gave a perspective on the pressures of performing as an artist, and what it really means when an artist cancels their tour:
