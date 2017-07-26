John Mayer’s Comments On Justin Bieber’s Tour Cancelation Are A Thoughtful Reminder Of How Hard Touring Can Be

07.26.17

Following some weird speculation about Justin Bieber’s tour cancelation announcement, namely that it was tied to a religious awakening and the hopes of starting his own church — which Bieber later denied — John Mayer has weighed in on the whole situation with some surprisingly wise input. (I know, I was surprised too.) Last night on Twitter, Mayer must have gotten a little bored because he decided to go on Twitter and respond to a bunch of fans. However, his tweets turned a little serious when it came to the subject of the Biebs.

As a touring artist himself, Mayer gave a perspective on the pressures of performing as an artist, and what it really means when an artist cancels their tour:

