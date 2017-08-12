Getty Image

Taylor Swift has been dealing with a truly troubling legal battle: after Swift alleged that DJ David Mueller grabbed her ass during a photo op in 2013 and he subsequently lost his job, Mueller had the gall to sue Swift for damages. Yes, we are living in a world where a sexual harasser can sue his victim if he loses his job because of the assault. Swift had to deal with an incredibly sexist line of questioning during her testimony, during which Swift presented a number of witnesses and a photograph of the groping. When asked why she was not critical of her bodyguard for neglecting to step in, Swift explained “I’m critical of your client sticking his hand under my skirt and grabbing my a**.”

As far as a countersuit, Swift only requested $1 and the chance to represent women who’ve dealt with sexual assault. According to her attorney J. Douglas Baldridge, “She’s just trying to tell people out there that you can say no when someone puts their hand on you. Grabbing a woman’s rear end is an assault, and it’s always wrong. Any woman — rich, poor, famous, or not — is entitled to have that not happen.”

Luckily, the judge handing the trial in Denver has thrown out Mueller’s case, citing a lack of proof that her allegations cost him his job. Swift’s team was alleged quit pleased with the ruling requesting a dismissal and a summary judgement. The closing arguments will occur on Monday, and hopefully this case will be an example to those who are looking to make similar charges against women who’ve been assaulted. Believe women who’ve been wronged, plain and simple.

