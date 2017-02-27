Justin Timberlake’s Exuberant Oscar Performance Of ‘Can’t Stop The Feeling’ Kicked Off The Entire Show

#Oscars 2017
caitlin-white
Managing Editor, Music
02.26.17 2 Comments

Justin Timberlake’s exuberant track “Can’t Stop The Feeling” has the perfect upbeat tone to open up the entire Oscars show tonight. After singing his way down to the stage from the doors outside the Dolby Theatre, and cutting it up onstage for a while, Timberlake took the party out into the audience, dancing alongside his wife and other nominees to close out the track.

Though Timberlake hasn’t given us a new album since the double album 20/20 Experience set from 2013, he did release this hit song, “Can’t Stop The Feeling,” early last spring and it’s been dominating the Billboard charts for quite some time, when it debuted at No. 1 back in May. The track is produced by Max Martin, and is much more pop-oriented than Timberlake’s past experimental R&B forays.

TOPICS#Oscars 2017
TAGSJUSTIN TIMBERLAKEOscars 2017the oscar chase

