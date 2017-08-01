Kesha Announces Her ‘Rainbow’ Tour, Her First Solo Trek Since 2013

08.01.17

Kesha has been slowly building her return to music, after an intensive legal battle with her former mentor and producer Dr. Luke — which continues to rage, pulling Lady Gaga in this weekend — the singer/songwriter has been releasing a slow trickle of incredible singles, and today announced a full tour.

Her new album, Rainbow, will finally be out August 11, and so far we’ve heard the stormy self-devotional “Praying,” its rollicking country follow-up, “Woman,” and the childhood reflection, “Learn To Let Go.”

Tickets for the tour go on sale 8/5 on Kesha’s official site, so check out the dates below and figure out where you’re going to see her this fall.

09/26 — Birmingham, AL @ Iron City
09/27 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
09/29 — Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy
09/30 — Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte
10/02 — Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
10/04 — Boston, MA @ House of Blues
10/06 — Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring
10/07 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia
10/09 — New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom
10/13 — Lakewood, OH @ Lakewood Civic Auditorium
10/15 — Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit
10/16 — Toronto, ON @ Rebel
10/18 — Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom
10/19 — Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Ballroom
10/23 — Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theatre
10/24 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
10/25 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
10/27 — Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
10/28 — Portland, OR @ Roseland Theatre (Daze of the Dead)
10/31 — San Francisco, CA @ Masonic Auditorium
11/01 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

