Kesha Announces Her ‘Rainbow’ Tour, Her First Solo Trek Since 2013

Kesha has been slowly building her return to music, after an intensive legal battle with her former mentor and producer Dr. Luke — which continues to rage, pulling Lady Gaga in this weekend — the singer/songwriter has been releasing a slow trickle of incredible singles, and today announced a full tour.

Her new album, Rainbow, will finally be out August 11, and so far we’ve heard the stormy self-devotional “Praying,” its rollicking country follow-up, “Woman,” and the childhood reflection, “Learn To Let Go.”

Tickets for the tour go on sale 8/5 on Kesha’s official site, so check out the dates below and figure out where you’re going to see her this fall.

09/26 — Birmingham, AL @ Iron City

09/27 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

09/29 — Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

09/30 — Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte

10/02 — Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

10/04 — Boston, MA @ House of Blues

10/06 — Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

10/07 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia

10/09 — New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom

10/13 — Lakewood, OH @ Lakewood Civic Auditorium

10/15 — Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit

10/16 — Toronto, ON @ Rebel

10/18 — Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom

10/19 — Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Ballroom

10/23 — Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theatre

10/24 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

10/25 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

10/27 — Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

10/28 — Portland, OR @ Roseland Theatre (Daze of the Dead)

10/31 — San Francisco, CA @ Masonic Auditorium

11/01 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium