Hear What That Lady Gaga X Metallica Grammys Performance Sounds Like With A Working Mic

#Grammys 2017
03.03.17 11 mins ago

Lady Gaga and Metallica’s team-up on the song “Moth Into Flame” at the 2017 Grammys was epic even if James Hetfield’s mic wasn’t working. The pyrotechnic-filled display contained one of the few stage dives in Grammy history and fared well even among a stacked night of performances. But imagine how much cooler it would have been if James Hetfield was audible?

Wonder no more! The Grammys have uploaded the dress rehearsal footage of Gaga X Metallica (MetalliGa?), complete with all the “yeahs” you could possibly want. Check it out up top.

Mother Monster has been staying incredibly busy this year. Following the release of Joanne late in 2016, Gaga has performed at the Super Bowl, teamed up with Metallica and announced a massive stadium tour. If that weren’t enough, she responded to the Earth-stopping news of Beyonce’s pregnancy by sliding in and taking Bey’s Coachella headlining spot (even Beyonce can’t perform that late in a pregnancy while carrying twins).

Believe it or not, the headlining slot will make her the first female headliner at the event in a decade. And who knows? Maybe she’ll let her political side show while performing at the festival owned by a man whose been caught supporting some pretty heinous causes.

TOPICS#Grammys 2017
TAGSGrammys 2017LADY GAGAmetallica
