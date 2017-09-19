Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

On November 7, 2016, Leonard Cohen, the masterful Canadian singer-songwriter died, just a few short weeks after releasing one, final, incredible album You Want It Darker. Today, Cohen’s label has shared a brand new video for one of the song’s from that release, a track called “Leaving The Table.” The track itself is vintage Cohen, jazzy in nature, with the singer himself seemingly confronting his own mortality. “I’m leaving the table,” he sings. “I’m out of the game / I don’t know the people / In your picture frame.”

Directed by Christopher Mills, the incredible new video debuted last night at Canada’s prestigious Polaris Prize. In it, Cohen is depicted in animated form, sitting monk-like, watching over his native Montreal. As the words begin, he gets up and begins to fly over the city’s skyline, taking in various scenes and tableaus. The amazing imagery combined with Cohen’s mournful words, and the song’s somber vibe is sure to put a lump in your throat.

Just like Bowie, who passed away shortly after turning in his own swan song Blackstar, Cohen left us with one last, masterful work to remember him by, before a fall and a secret battle with cancer took him from us at the ripe age of 82.

You can watch Leonard Cohen’s “Leaving The Table” video above.