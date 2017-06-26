Getty Image

Lorde‘s titanic new album Melodrama snagged the top spot on the Billboard 200. And the only person more overwhelmed than Lorde’s fans (in their defense, the emotions dug up by Melodrama are still new to them) was Lorde herself. The Kiwi pop star took to Twitter to thank her fans and also express her shock that she could become one of the biggest stars in the world without bending to music industry machinery.

you guys, today we have the number one album in america. from the bottom of my heart, thankyou. — Lorde (@lorde) June 26, 2017

royals was, to quote david chase, "a moonshot, a dreadnought". there were no such guarantees with melodrama—that's why this means so much — Lorde (@lorde) June 26, 2017

Lorde was amazed that she could make an album as complicated, messy and true to herself as Melodrama with major label backing. And that only continued when fans stood by her and catapulted the new album into the top slot.