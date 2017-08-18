brb doing my thing BROOKLYN SEE YOU TONIGHT ⚡️⚡️⚡️ . 📷 @betsnewman A post shared by Maggie Rogers (@maggierogers) on Aug 16, 2017 at 8:02am PDT

Maggie Rogers has been skyrocketing off the strength of her debut EP, Now That The Light Is Fading, and is currently on tour behind that brief collection of songs. Even with just a few tracks to her name, Rogers puts on a stellar live show — I got to witness bits and pieces of it at Outside Lands last weekend — and she managed to make her second straight performance at New York venue Brooklyn Steel even more special.

Last night she was joined by Brooklyn folk songwriter Sharon Van Etten, and the two did a special duet performance of Sheryl Crow’s iconic ’90s hit “If It Makes You Happy.” I’m guessing this means Van Etten is also a fan of Rogers, and wanted to do something to let her own fans know. A couple of attendees at the show caught video of the performance and shared it on Instagram, check those out below.