Marilyn Manson Isn’t Done Feuding With Justin Bieber, Who He Says Is In A ‘Sexual Religious Cult’

10.16.17 2 hours ago

Marilyn Manson doesn’t have beef with Trent Reznor any more, but worry not, for there is still at least one feud to which he can devote his energy.

Manson had an issue with Bieber using his old concert merch as his own, and the feud that has resulted from this has been long and weird. It also turns out that it’s not over yet: During a recent appearance on radio station 97.1, Manson continued to disparage Bieber, by mocking his relationship with Hillsong Church and calling him a girl:

“Well he’s in some sort of sexual religious cult with an Asian version of Dave Navarro, apparently. The guy doesn’t wear a shirt, I don’t know exactly. But no, I don’t like to fight with girls, so I don’t want to fight with Justin Bieber.”

When asked about Bieber’s thought process behind re-using his shirt designs, he said he couldn’t relate to the singer’s animal-like brain:

