LA and Berlin based DJ and promoter Mor Elian took to Gilles Peterson’s Worldwide FM for a new hour-long mix. You can listen to it above.

Culling from her experience as a selector and helming the Dublab show, Plaza 2 Plaza, Elian’s mix sounds well thought out and balanced, as if she’s been mulling over its too-dark-for-the-dance-floor scope for some time.

datasmok’s purling techno flows effortlessly into Hesaitix highlight “Mimic,” finding commonality in the way both push techno into abrasive abstractions. DJ Python’s beguiling “Las Palmas” closes out the set and pushes it into dream-like territory.

Elian grew up in Tel Aviv, where she was influenced by their longstanding history of club culture and dance music. She relocated to LA after opting out of the Israeli army, where she started her Dublab residency and producing tracks on her own. Though she’s since moved to Berlin, she still regularly holds her ‘Into The Woods’ parties back in LA. Somewhere in there she also finds the time to run her own label, Fever AM.

With three 12”s under her belt this year, she’s already looking ahead to 2018 with another release on the way. Elian’s next EP, entitled Fairplex Drive, is set for release via Radio Matrix next month.