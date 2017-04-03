Sesame Street Has A New Character With Autism

This Is The Best Version Of The Muppets Covering 50 Cent’s ‘In Da Club’ You’ll See Today

#Mashups
Entertainment Editor
04.03.17

(NSFW audio)

Is it your birthday? Because there’s a new mashup like it’s your birthday. (Go shawty; it’s your birthday.) Adam Schleichkorn from Mylo the Cat is back with another mashup of Muppets and hip hop; this time it’s Fozzie Bear covering 50 Cent‘s 2003 hit “In Da Club.” Schleichkorn had personal reasons to choose 50 for a mashup:

As a lifelong New Yorker, I’m proud to say that I knew about 50 well before he blew up, as the bootleggers were selling his mixtapes for years. A lot of people used to act like he came out of nowhere, but this guy was grinding for a long time, and you gotta respect that.

If seeing clips of The Muppet Show applied to lines like “Been hit with a few shells but I don’t walk with a limp” isn’t enough of an early birthday gift, you can also check out his Muppet versions of Outkast’s “Ms. Jackson”, Snoop Dogg’s “Who Am I (What’s My Name)”, Warren G and Nate Dogg’s “Regulate”, Shaggy and Rikrok’s “It Wasn’t Me”, Eminem’s “My Name Is”, Naughty By Nature’s “Hip Hop Hooray”, Daft Punk’s “Get Lucky” (feat. Pharrell Williams), “Come Get It Bae” by Miley Cyrus and Pharrell Willams, and The Beastie Boys’ “So What’cha Want”.

(Via Is This How You Go Viral)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Mashups
TAGS50 CENTMashupsSESAME STREETSURE WHY NOTTHE MUPPET SHOW
The New Cast Of ‘Mystery Science Theater 3000’ Isn’t Sweating The Pressure

The New Cast Of ‘Mystery Science Theater 3000’ Isn’t Sweating The Pressure

03.30.17 4 days ago 8 Comments
The Fascinating Rise Of Third Man Records As The Most Influential Vinyl Label In America

The Fascinating Rise Of Third Man Records As The Most Influential Vinyl Label In America

03.21.17 2 weeks ago 4 Comments
A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

03.17.17 2 weeks ago 7 Comments
The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

03.14.17 3 weeks ago
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 4 weeks ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 1 month ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP