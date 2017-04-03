Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Is it your birthday? Because there’s a new mashup like it’s your birthday. (Go shawty; it’s your birthday.) Adam Schleichkorn from Mylo the Cat is back with another mashup of Muppets and hip hop; this time it’s Fozzie Bear covering 50 Cent‘s 2003 hit “In Da Club.” Schleichkorn had personal reasons to choose 50 for a mashup:

As a lifelong New Yorker, I’m proud to say that I knew about 50 well before he blew up, as the bootleggers were selling his mixtapes for years. A lot of people used to act like he came out of nowhere, but this guy was grinding for a long time, and you gotta respect that.

If seeing clips of The Muppet Show applied to lines like “Been hit with a few shells but I don’t walk with a limp” isn’t enough of an early birthday gift, you can also check out his Muppet versions of Outkast’s “Ms. Jackson”, Snoop Dogg’s “Who Am I (What’s My Name)”, Warren G and Nate Dogg’s “Regulate”, Shaggy and Rikrok’s “It Wasn’t Me”, Eminem’s “My Name Is”, Naughty By Nature’s “Hip Hop Hooray”, Daft Punk’s “Get Lucky” (feat. Pharrell Williams), “Come Get It Bae” by Miley Cyrus and Pharrell Willams, and The Beastie Boys’ “So What’cha Want”.

