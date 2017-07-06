Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

A few years ago we laughed at The Muppets covering The Beastie Boys’ “So What’cha Want” in a mashup made by Adam Schleichkorn from Mylo the Cat. Now he’s back with another mashup of The Muppets with beloved ’90s music, and this might be (definitely is) “Sabotage.” Schleichkorn, who recently won a 2017 Webby Award in the Video Remixes/Mashup category for his Rick And Morty / Kendrick Lamar mashup, explains his motivation:

About 3 years ago, I spent a Sunday editing a video of the Muppets rapping “So What’Cha Want”, which ended up being a total game-changer for me. The original “Sabotage” music video is without a doubt, one of the greatest of all time, so I knew I couldn’t do a regular old lip sync video, I had to bring it!

He dug deep into the back catalog, making this newest Beastie Boys / Sesame Street mashup using footage from 1985’s Follow That Bird featuring Big Bird, Cookie Monster, Oscar the Grouch, Super Grover, Bert, Ernie, Telly, Ms. Finch, and more. You can also check out his Muppet versions of 50 Cent’s “In Da Club”, Outkast’s “Ms. Jackson”, Snoop Dogg’s “Who Am I (What’s My Name)”, Warren G and Nate Dogg’s “Regulate”, Shaggy and Rikrok’s “It Wasn’t Me”, Eminem’s “My Name Is”, Naughty By Nature’s “Hip Hop Hooray”, Daft Punk’s “Get Lucky” (feat. Pharrell Williams), and “Come Get It Bae” by Miley Cyrus and Pharrell Willams.

(Via Is This How You Go Viral)