Managing Editor, Music
03.27.17

Phoenix haven’t been out on the road for a minute, but after a few confirmed festival headlining slots like Governor’s Ball, and a few other summer dates, it’s not that surprising that the French trio are hitting the road in between those stops. The full tour kicks off in Miami and takes the band all the way through to London. Considering their last album came out four years ago, 2013’s Bankrupt!, the news of this tour will likely be followed up by an album announcement. Stay tuned for that and check out where you can see them play later this year below. Whitney, The Lemon Twigs, and Miike Snow will open for the electro-pop band while they’re out on the road, check dates accordingly for each opener.

