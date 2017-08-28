Pink’s Awesome, Career-Spanning VMAs Medley Celebrated Her Vanguard Award

08.27.17 1 min ago

Pink was honored at this year’s 2017 VMAs with the Video Vanguard award, a testament to her expansive and iconic career as a pop star who isn’t afraid to work outside the more traditional margins of femininity and pure pop sound. Her ability to stay cutting edge and a bit rebellious has turned her into a career pop star that dominates no matter what else is popular, or what trends come and go. Her performance during the night’s show revealed just that, with a career-spanning medley of some of her biggest hits, including one of her hugest hits, “Get This Party Started,” which kicked off her lengthy set.

Ellen introduced Pink, noting that she only got the call yesterday and was considering whether or not she was willing to skip the Game Of Thrones premiere. Although she hasn’t released an album yet this year, her next record Beautiful Trauma is slated to be released in October of this year. The recap of her lengthy career, which as Ellen points out includes plenty of awards, will probably help fans and newcomers alike understand how influential she’s been for so many years. Watch the performance above and look for her album out later this year.

