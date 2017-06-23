Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Queens Of The Stone Age played their first set in years last night. And they had a few treats in store for the Grand Rapids, MI crowd. In addition to playing their new single “The Way You Used To Do” for the first time, they debuted a never-before-heard track called “The Evil Has Landed.” Give a listen to the fan-recorded clip up of the new song up top.

The fans seemed appreciate of their sharp shift toward dancier and thinner numbers, that rely more on a consistent groove than the assault of everything playing at the loudest possible level. Check out their performance of “Way You Used To Do” below for proof.

Both tracks stem from QOTSA’s upcoming album Villains, which the band announced via a cheeky video where Josh Homme is consistently caught lying about the existence of a new album. Whatever path they decide to go down on their new album, it’s definitely going to be something to hear. Josh Homme has been one of the most important figures in rock music this decade alongside former QOTSA member Dave Grohl, so it’s fair to say that he probably knows what he’s doing. And after all, that Iggy Pop album turned out great.