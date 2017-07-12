Getty Image

American policy has fairly consistently supported the Jewish nation state of Israel, but many around the world who support Palestine in the ongoing conflict have begun to call out vociferously for a boycott of Israel due to some of their military actions in Palestine. These critics have begun to directly attack and question Radiohead’s decision to play Tel Aviv for an upcoming concert.

The quickly approaching 7/19 concert is one of the last for their tour behind A Moon Shaped Pool, and already invoked criticism from Roger Waters, which Yorke dubbed offensive. “There’s an awful lot of people who don’t agree with the BDS movement, including us,” Yorke told Rolling Stone earlier this year. “I don’t agree with the cultural ban at all, along with J.K. Rowling, Noam Chomsky and a long list of others.”

However, that didn’t stop film director Ken Loach from weighing in on the situation, both in an op-ed for The Independent, and on Twitter, writing “Radiohead need to decide if they stand with the oppressed or the oppressor. The choice is simple,” before sharing a link to the piece.

Radiohead need to decide if they stand with the oppressed or the oppressor. The choice is simple. @thomyorke https://t.co/w9LfUf6gp9 — Ken Loach (@KenLoachSixteen) July 11, 2017

“Radiohead are important to a lot of people around the world, not just because they are accomplished and very distinguished musicians, but also because they are perceived to be a progressive political band,” Loach wrote. “None of us want to see them make the mistake of appearing to endorse or cover up Israeli oppression. If they go to Tel Aviv, they may never live it down.”