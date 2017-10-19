Radiohead’s Jonny Greenwood Hits Back At Fox News’ Criticism With His Updated Twitter Bio

#Radiohead #Fox News
10.19.17 2 hours ago 2 Comments

Getty Image

Radiohead is one of the most successful and critically acclaimed musical groups of the past 25 years or so, yes, but when you experiment with your sound as much as they do, you’re bound to limit your fan base at least to some degree. Not only does Fox News’ Kat Timpf not particularly care for Radiohead, but during a recent appearance on the Greg Gutfeld Show, she went as far as to call fans of the band “strange, malnourished, and sad” while discussing the group’s Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame nomination.

Guitarist Jonny Greenwood has proven in recent days that he’s down with people making Radiohead jokes; At the very least, he enjoyed that SpongeBob SquarePants meme about the band that’s been floating around. Now he’s leaning into Timpf’s description of the band’s followers and has decided that it applies to himself as well, since he updated his Twitter bio to include, “‘strange, malnourished and sad’ (fox news – *spits three times*).”

Twitter

Ever since that Greg Gutfeld Show episode, the “strange, malnourished and sad” have been defending Thom Yorke and company by going after Timpf on Twitter, or as she put it, “I made a self-deprecating joke on a comedy show about the men I like to date, and now have an entire fandom after me, and it’s just the most 2017.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Radiohead#Fox News
TAGSFOX NEWSjonny greenwoodRADIOHEAD

The RX

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 1 day ago
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 1 day ago 2 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 1 week ago
Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 2 weeks ago
Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

10.06.17 2 weeks ago
Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

10.05.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP