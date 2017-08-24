Instagram

Shania Twain is currently gearing up to release her first full-length album of new songs in 15 years. Now is set to drop next month on September 29, and to help spread the word, the Canadian country stars has been making the promotional rounds to help spread the word. Recently, she sat down for an interview with Billboard, where she went into full detail about one of the most quoted lines from her most famous song, the 1997 hit “That Don’t Impress Me Much.”

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The song itself is basically a laundry list of impressive men who aren’t capable of impressing Shania unless they “got the touch” and can “keep me warm in the middle of the night.” It’s a list that includes a rocket scientist, a car owner, and one of the most beautiful men in the world, Brad Pitt. According to Shania, the Pitt line was thrown in after a scandal broke where nude photos of the actor made their way into Playgirl Magazine.

“I remember I had a girlfriend visiting me and it was near Christmas and we were baking cookies,” she said “I was writing this album and there was a scandal of [Pitt] and Gwyneth [Paltrow] where there was naked photos of him, and this was like all the rage. I just thought ‘I don’t know what all the fuss is about.’ I’m like, well that don’t impress me much.’”

As it turned out, Pitt was more of a stand-in for the concept of nudity itself. “I mean what is all the fuss?” she asked. “We see people naked every day. That’s really what I thought. I wasn’t picking on Brad Pitt. But that was just the association in that moment and things we make fusses about and whatever. Of course, it could have been any gorgeous guy.”

Check out the entire interview over at Billboard.