Dear @kanyewest would you consider going fur free? This is the reality of fur for fashion – it's so sad 😰 https://t.co/fdUhN78nlg — sia (@Sia) February 15, 2017

Considering Sia’s music was used for a number of Kanye-related and fashion-related rollouts last year (she guests on the track “Wolves”), the pop star has a higher stake than most when it comes to Kanye’s fashion collections, as in, her own work has been a part of them. Maybe that’s what spurred her to ask Ye about whether or not he’d consider leaving the fur out of Yeezy Season 6 and beyond.

Yesterday evening she tweeted out a link to one of the plentiful animal rights films that explicitly details what exactly rabbits go through in order to have their fur used for fashion-related processes. “Dear @kanyewest would you consider going fur free? This is the reality of fur for fashion – it’s so sad 😰,” she wrote.

Fair warning, the video is pretty grisly, so click at your own risk. Despite his obvious respect for Sia, it does seem pretty unlikely that Kanye will leave fur out of his forthcoming designs. One needs only recall his “Tell PETA my mink is dragging on the floor” line from “Cold” off his Cruel Summer collaborative album to get a taste of what his perspective might be.

Then again, that was back in 2012, and a lot can change in five years. As for Sia, she’s been vegan for a little over two years and is an active supporter of PETA. We’ll see if Kanye responds to this overture publicly.