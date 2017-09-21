‘South Park’ Parodies Logic To Send A Not-So-Subtle Message To The President Over North Korea

09.21.17

Wednesday’s new South Park managed to be the best of both worlds in terms of the show’s production. Season 21 is a return to the classic format for the show, telling single-episode stories that “let the kids be kids.” But at the same time, a lot of the continuing story elements and plot developments that have happened over the years are coming back too. Tweek and Craig are still a couple and might even be the healthiest couple on the show, Mr. Garrison is still president, though he’s not so much Garrison as he is THE president, and Cartman is still dating Heidi Turner from season 20.

All three come together to create a masterful episode that drops another one of the show’s quality musical moments, this time by parodying Logic and his VMAs performance of “1-800-273-8255.” While it’s not out to make fun of Logic or the message behind the song, the show doesn’t hesitate to use it to make fun of its characters and send out an important message of its own.

The central plot of the episode is Tweek’s paranoia getting the best of him over the continuing tension with North Korea. He tries fidget spinners and he tries baking cupcakes, but the president is there to ruin everything by picking up his phone:

Comedy Central

