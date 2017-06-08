The ‘Stranger Things’ Soundtrack Is Coming Out On A Cassette That Looks Like A Old VHS

#Stranger Things
06.08.17 10 hours ago 3 Comments

Netflix

Stranger Things captured the imagination of Netflix viewers with its pastiche of ’80s sci-fi and horror. So, it makes sense that a release of the soundtrack would try and pull in as many hallmarks of that era as possible. And that’s exactly what the retro new cassette release of the show’s synth-filled score will do.

The second release of the score by S U R V I V E will feature a cardboard cover that emulates old VHS sleeves. Inside, the case is made to look like a VHS tape and the cassette itself is that familiar shade of red that helped turn the show’s logo into a meme. The tapes will drop via soundtrack label Lakeshore Records on July 14, the one-year anniversary of the show’s premiere. The cassette will only be available via Urban Outfitters.

Take a look at the cassette and its throwback case below:

Lakeshore Records

Lakeshore Records

For more on Stranger Things and music, check out Finn Wolfhand covering New Order. Or take a listen to actual ’80s soundtrack-making legends Tangerine Dream putting their own spin on the show’s beloved score. As for the show itself, it’s intense and frightening new teasers are priming fans for the second season’s release on Halloween.

