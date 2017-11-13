Um just hanging with my girl @taylorswift she is such a sweetie and sooooo tall!! A post shared by Leslie Jones (@lesdogggg) on Nov 12, 2017 at 8:19am PST

Last week was undoubtedly ruled by Taylor Swift, whose massive new pop album Reputation was released on Friday, and quickly bookended with performances of two tracks on SNL. While she was hitting the high notes on “…Ready For It?” and offering a stripped-down version of “Call It What You Want” — which I personally maintain is the best track on her new record — the cast and crew of SNL were also predictably stoked to have a star of Taylor’s caliber on the show.

One person in particular was stoked to see Taylor on set, none other than Leslie Jones, who posted matching selfies with Taylor after the show. “Um just hanging with my girl @taylorswift she is such a sweetie and sooooo tall!!” Jones wrote, a sentiment that was mirrored in Taylor’s own post of the same photo: “@lesdogggg I absolutely adore you 💕💕💕,” she wrote:

The episode was hosted by Tiffany Hadish, who made history as the first black female comedian to ever host SNL, and Taylor also posted in support of her: