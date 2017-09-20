Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Taylor Swift’s “Look What You Made Me Do” music video has to be the most talked about of the year, because there’s just so much going on: strong “Formation” vibes, a throne surrounded by snakes, and of course, all the different versions of Swift that represent the various phases of her career. The production behind those moments in particular must have been interesting, so Swift has shared a behind the scenes clip that shows the making of the video.

The main attraction here is learning how the “Taylor Mountain,” as she calls it, was made. In the actual video, we see the old versions of Swift climbing up and clutching at her, and it turns out that scene was made possible in part due to a horde of Swift lookalikes, which Swift says was a pretty bizarre experience for her:

“Seeing all of them together is the weirdest feeling, but it’s awesome, it’s exciting. It’s like, ‘Oh, that’s a phase I went through when I was sixteen,’ but like, if a girl was wearing it who looks just like me. We’re having a great time, we’re all just chatting about life. That’s got to look weird.”

Check out the behind the scenes video above.