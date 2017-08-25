A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Aug 23, 2017 at 9:39am PDT

After nearly upstaging the first total solar eclipse in decades with the mere whiff of news that she was on the verge of staging her return, Taylor Swift is officially back with the first piece of new music off her sixth album Redemption, the fiery single “Look What You Made Me Do.” “I’m sorry, the old Taylor can’t come to the right now… why? Because she’s dead,” goes an ad-lib toward the end, and the rest of the single is similarly a reinvention, with lots of electronic production and heavy beats. Listen below.