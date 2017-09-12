Fans are very on board with Taylor Swift’s fledging rap career, which she may have launched on her hip-hop-influenced single “…Ready For It?.” Now it sounds like “Look What You Made Me Do” is also a low-key rap song, because it just got the remix treatment from veteran rapper R.A. The Rugged Man, and pairing his frenetically paced flow with the bass-heavy backing track turns it into a lyrical hip-hop tour de force.

A couple weeks ago, the rapper told his fans on Facebook that if his post got ten thousand likes, he would “write something disgusting and vile to” the “Look What You Made Me Do” backing track and release it. The goal was met in a few days, so R.A. booked some studio time, and this afternoon, he uploaded the two-minute track.

It’s hard to catch all the references in the mile-a-minute verses, but R.A. gives a nod to the original song’s surprising co-writer: “I’m not right in the head / like I’m Right Said Fred / I’m too sexy for my tighty-whitey drawers / and my s**t-stained underpants.” It also sounds like he’s in Taylor’s corner when it comes to the Kanye West feud: “Kanye get his head rocked with a headshot / If he jump on stage, put him in a headlock.”

Listen to R.A. The Rugged Man’s “Look What You Made Me Do” remix above, and take a look back at everything that led up to the original song’s famous video here.