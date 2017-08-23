A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Aug 23, 2017 at 9:39am PDT

It’s a given that pretty much anything Taylor Swift does is going to stir up a reaction online. That’s just part of the territory when you’re one of the biggest, most widely recognized, beloved and maligned pop stars on the planet. With that said, it should come as no surprise that when Taylor unveiled the cover to her upcoming new album Redemption, the Internet was almost instantaneously flooded with a wide and diverse array of opinions and theories.

Some people, even self-proclaimed Swifties, weren’t feeling it at all.

i am a taylor swift apologist and i still must say that album cover is really really bad. thank you — haim defender (@red_lipbatfish) August 23, 2017

Taylor Swift's album cover looks like an art project by someone who's mom definitely doesn't understand them. — serge (@Sergetacular) August 23, 2017

Taylor Swift's album cover/typography is ugly as hell. It's a fucking mess? Copies Life of Pablo? Copies NYT? I'm confused. — Samantha Dalton ☾ (@samanthabrookeD) August 23, 2017

good morning to everyone except the font on Taylor Swift's new album cover — Yasi Salek (@yasisalek) August 23, 2017

in honor of taylor swift's album announcement i will be burning a TIME magazine with her on the cover when i had a subscription 💗 — isaiah (@artsydreamboy) August 23, 2017

Others thought it was nothing short of pure genius.

THIS ALBUM COVER IS GENIUS. TAYLOR SWIFT IS SLAYING ONCE AGAIN!!!! pic.twitter.com/Ld17HEe1bi — REPUTATION.NOV. 10TH (@taylena_fan) August 23, 2017

Man, that cover… The concept. I just can't handle with that. So incredible. #Reputation @taylorswift13 — Luiz Fernando Faria (@LuizferFaria) August 23, 2017

Taylor Swift's new album cover is so pretty tbh #Reputation #TS6IsComing — a.h. ♡ (@DwtsHolker) August 23, 2017

Some chose to mock the news-theme in general.

I commend Taylor Swift for including that important note on her Reputation album cover. pic.twitter.com/8cPDDXugTt — Mike Beauvais (@MikeBeauvais) August 23, 2017

Designer: What are you thinking for the album cover

Taylor Swift: FAKE NEWS!

Designer: Say no more fam. pic.twitter.com/Mi3cyWJ7Ll — Michael Carney (@carneymichael) August 23, 2017

Judging from the cover, Taylor Swift about to drop a hardcore hip hop record about the media and fake news 👀 pic.twitter.com/hGoiVF4ali — Alex V (@flexvangundy) August 23, 2017

Others tried to read into what it might mean for her ongoing feud with Kanye West.

Taylor Swift using the life of pablo font on her new album cover pic.twitter.com/JWAtx4CLQ0 — heather (@scottishheliza) August 23, 2017

When I see Taylor Swift's new album cover mimics the font for Kanye's Pablo merch pic.twitter.com/iHnmxbkCR9 — Chris Daniels (@sirchrisdaniels) August 23, 2017

Taylor Swift's album cover is eerily reminiscent to Kanye's The Life of Pablo. But y'all have fun lol 🐍 pic.twitter.com/i2s5BgUJJW — India Hill (@booksandbighair) August 23, 2017

Taylor Swift: "I would like to be excluded from this narrative"

Also TS: Puts out an album cover directly referencing Kanye West — Harry Harris (@CmonHarris) August 23, 2017

The most hilarious takes were those who compared the artwork to other famous album covers of the past.

new Taylor Swift looks like someone looked at that prince cover and said, "this, but less fun and no humor" pic.twitter.com/sEqVJaS9P0 — Bryan Brussee (@BryanBrussee) August 23, 2017

Who knows to what extent Taylor will choose to address either the way she’s been portrayed in the media or her simmering Cold War with Kimye? This Friday, she’s announced that she’ll drop the first single from the new project which will no doubt answer some questions, while most assuredly opening up a whole bunch of new ones.

What do you think of the cover? Let us know in the comments section below.