Fans Think The Killers’ ‘Mr. Brightside’ Sounds Just Like A Christmas Carol, And They’re Not Wrong

12.11.17 1 hour ago

Ever since 2006, The Killers have released a new Christmas song every holiday season, and while this tradition has yielded classics like “Joel, The Lump Of Coal,” the best Killers Christmas song of all isn’t even by them, and it isn’t even a real song, since it only exists as a hilarious tweet at the moment.

A few days ago, YouTuber NeonFiona sent out a tweet in which she indirectly points out that the lyrics of “Santa Claus Is Coming To Town” also work when sung in the same rhythm as The Killers’ “Mr. Brightside.” Check out the tweet below, and try to convince me after that you didn’t just quietly whisper this to yourself and then laugh.

The joke gained more traction when Australia’s The Today Show devoted a quick minute of airtime to the bit over the weekend, during which the show’s co-host David Campbell tried his hand at singing the Santa-fied song. For their part, The Killers didn’t seem that impressed when the joke was brought up to them, but I’m still optimistic that once they realize the beauty of it, they’ll work it into a concert to bring the joke full circle.

While we wait for that to happen, check out some of the tweets in response to the original below.

