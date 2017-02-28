Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Tom DeLonge’s relationships and obsession with UFOshas been something of a bone of contention with his former Blink-182 bandmates. It’s part of why DeLonge unceremoniously “divorced” the seminal pop-punk band and replaced by Matt Skiba for their latest album. Consequently, that new record California was one of their best albums to date, but that’s neither here nor there. What is here, or uh out there, is DeLonge’s newest speech which he gave after winning a UFO researcher of the year award via Open Minds Productions and another organization called International UFO Congress.

As Stereogum points out, DeLonge gives an acceptance speech about five minutes into the above video that is, even if you do believe that aliens exist and the government is involved in an intensive cover up, fairly insane to hear. It turns out, DeLonge was in touch with John Podesta, one of Hillary Clinton’s closest advisors, and has been writing his fictional book Sekret Machines based on some of the info he discussed with Podesta. But even if the Clinton camp isn’t at America’s helm, DeLonge still has big things planned, that he says will be coming to fruition in the next couple months.