The debut single off Twain’s new album, Rare Feeling, was introduced to the world with a huge cosign from Big Thief. “Solar Pilgrim” is the kind of lonesome, lush and bluesy song that immediately steals your heart, so it was no surprise that Adrianne Lenker and crew wanted to help as many ears as possible hear their friend’s work.

Building off the same warbling waltz of that song, Twain’s next song, “Little Dog Mind,” which we’re premiering above, is a track about the endless runaround of love. “Now I’m a heart so big / there’s no escaping me,” he sings on the second verse, not quite threatening, but surely making his feelings known. Still, “Little Dog Mind” definitely veers a bit more toward cowboy-campfire anthem, complete with yodeling and a pulsing railroad backbeat.

Twain is the musical project of Mt. Davidson, an artist who has earned additional praise from Dr. Dog and worked with the likes of The Low Anthem, but is now focusing on his solo work. Actually, his new record was recorded by Scott McMicken of Dr. Dog and Adrian Olsen, who worked on Spacebomb alum Natalie Prass and Matthew E. White’s latest records.

Though this song is just now being officially released on his new album, Twain performed it back in 2015 for a take away show. If you like what you hear, his 2014 album, Life Labors In The Choir has developed something of a cult following, and is well worth checking out while you wait for the new album to drop. Listen above and look for his new record coming later in October.

Rare Feeling is out 10/20 via Keeled Scales. Pre-order it here.