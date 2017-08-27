Getty Image

The 2017 VMAs are already off to a strong start with some incredible red carpet looks. Follow along with the pre-show livestream and keep an eye on our constantly updated winners list below. This will be updated throughout the night so check back for new information throughout the night. Winners denoted in bold.

Best Choreography

Kanye West, “Fade” (Teyana Taylor, Guapo, Jae Blaze & Derek ‘Bentley’ Watkins)

Ariana Grande f. Nicki Minaj, “Side To Side” (Brian & Scott Nicholson)

Kendrick Lamar, “HUMBLE.” (Dave Meyers)

Sia, “The Greatest” (Ryan Heffington)

Fifth Harmony f. Gucci Mane, “Down” (Sean Bankhead)

Song Of The Summer

Lil Uzi Vert, “XO Tour Llif3″

Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee and “Despacito”

Ed Sheeran, “Shape of You”

Shawn Mendes, “There’s Nothing Holding Me Back”

Demi Lovato, “Sorry Not Sorry”

DJ Khaled Feat. Rihanna and Bryson Tiller, “Wild Thoughts”

Camila Cabello Feat. Quavo, “OMG”

Fifth Harmony Feat. Gucci Mane, “Down”

Video Of The Year

Kendrick Lamar, “Humble.”

Bruno Mars, “24K Magic”

Alessia Cara, “Scars To Your Beautiful”

DJ Khaled f. Rihanna and Bryson Tiller, “Wild Thoughts”

The Weeknd, “Reminder”

Artist Of The Year

Bruno Mars

Kendrick Lamar

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

The Weeknd

Lorde

Best New Artist

Khalid

Kodak Black

SZA

Young M.A

Julia Michaels

Noah Cyrus

Best Hip-Hop

Kendrick Lamar, “HUMBLE.”

Big Sean, “Bounce Back”

Chance the Rapper, “Same Drugs”

D.R.A.M. Feat. Lil Yachty, “Broccoli”

Migos Feat. Lil Uzi Vert, “Bad & Boujee”

DJ Khaled Feat. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper, and Lil Wayne, “I’m The One”

Best Collaboration

Charlie Puth Feat. Selena Gomez, “We Don’t Talk Anymore”

DJ Khaled Feat. Rihanna and Bryson Tiller, “Wild Thoughts”

D.R.A.M. Feat. Lil Yachty, “Broccoli”

The Chainsmokers Feat. Halsey, “Closer”

Calvin Harris Feat. Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry, and Big Sean, “Feels”

Zayn and Taylor Swift, “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever (Fifty Shades Darker)”

Best Dance

Zedd and Alessia Cara, “Stay”

Kygo and Selena Gomez, “It Ain’t Me”

Calvin Harris, “My Way”

Major Lazer f. Justin Bieber and MØ, “Cold Water”

Afrojack f. Ty Dolla $ign, “Gone”

Best Rock

Coldplay, “A Head Full of Dreams”

Fall Out Boy, “Young And Menace”

Twenty One Pilots, “Heavydirtysoul”

Green Day, “Bang Bang”

Foo Fighters, “Run”