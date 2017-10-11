Diddy Wants To Buy The NFL… Like, The Whole NFL

Getty Image

With the NFL looking to implement new rules to force NFL players to stand during the national anthem, the controversy is at the forefront of the sports world yet again. The protests have become a sign of defying Donald Trump, and even a few outspoken NFL owners. But if one superstar from the music world gets his wish, it’ll all end soon, as Diddy wants to buy the NFL.

No, not a team. The whole NFL.

He announced his intentions on Twitter after tweeting about the protests and the NFL seemingly looking to end them for good. Diddy retweeted CNN’s Keith Boykin pointing out that 70 percent of the NFL is black, and adding “Facts.” Then, Diddy revealed his dream to own an NFL team, and said that has now evolved to him wanting to own his own league.

I did have a dream to own a NFL team but now my dream is to own our own league! — Sean Diddy Combs (@diddy) October 11, 2017



But he wasn’t done there, as he added a “NEW DREAM ALERT!!!!”

A league where you can be yourself. Have a retirement plan. — Sean Diddy Combs (@diddy) October 11, 2017

Have freedom to be a great human and protest for your people without being demonized for your beliefs as a KING!! NEW DREAM ALERT!!!! — Sean Diddy Combs (@diddy) October 11, 2017

Then he unveiled his big plan, demanding that someone sell him “THE NFL NOW!!!!”

SELL ME THE NFL NOW!!!! — Sean Diddy Combs (@diddy) October 11, 2017

Now, there’s a 1,000 percent chance the NFL is not for sale, and even if it was, who knows how many billions the NFL would cost if it could even be sold. None of that matters though, Diddy wants the NFL — the whole league — and he wants it “NOW!!!”