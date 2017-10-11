Diddy Wants To Buy The NFL… Like, The Whole NFL

#NFL
Contributing Writer
10.10.17

Getty Image

With the NFL looking to implement new rules to force NFL players to stand during the national anthem, the controversy is at the forefront of the sports world yet again. The protests have become a sign of defying Donald Trump, and even a few outspoken NFL owners. But if one superstar from the music world gets his wish, it’ll all end soon, as Diddy wants to buy the NFL.

No, not a team. The whole NFL.

He announced his intentions on Twitter after tweeting about the protests and the NFL seemingly looking to end them for good. Diddy retweeted CNN’s Keith Boykin pointing out that 70 percent of the NFL is black, and adding “Facts.” Then, Diddy revealed his dream to own an NFL team, and said that has now evolved to him wanting to own his own league.


But he wasn’t done there, as he added a “NEW DREAM ALERT!!!!”

Then he unveiled his big plan, demanding that someone sell him “THE NFL NOW!!!!”

Now, there’s a 1,000 percent chance the NFL is not for sale, and even if it was, who knows how many billions the NFL would cost if it could even be sold. None of that matters though, Diddy wants the NFL — the whole league — and he wants it “NOW!!!”

Around The Web

TOPICS#NFL
TAGSDIDDYnational anthem protestsNFL

The RX

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 4 days ago
Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

10.06.17 5 days ago
Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

10.05.17 5 days ago
Alex Lahey’s Funny-Sad Pop-Punk Album ‘I Love You Like A Brother’ Is One Of 2017’s Best Debuts

Alex Lahey’s Funny-Sad Pop-Punk Album ‘I Love You Like A Brother’ Is One Of 2017’s Best Debuts

10.05.17 6 days ago
The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

09.26.17 2 weeks ago
An Inside Look At Courtney Barnett And Kurt Vile’s Charming Joint Album, ‘Lotta Sea Lice’

An Inside Look At Courtney Barnett And Kurt Vile’s Charming Joint Album, ‘Lotta Sea Lice’

09.26.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP