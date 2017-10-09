Getty Image

Denaun Porter may have told Complex that he was just trolling when he said that Eminem’s new album is done, but that hasn’t stopped rumors from continuing to swirl around the upcoming release date, now speculated to be November 17.

According to Hits Daily Double‘s music rumors page, Universal Music Group is planning a big month to make up their 4th quarter, with Sam Smith and Taylor Swift both confirmed (for November 3 and 11, respectively) and the conjectured return of Eminem, which could make for a huge holiday season for UMG.

Mr. Porter, Em’s longtime collaborator, and sometime producer, walked back his earlier declaration that the album was finished, claiming that he was trolling the numerous individuals who continuously asked for a release date during his Instagram live stream. He says that the offhand comment that “It’s done. How ’bout that?” was a response to commenters who “trolled the sh*t out of me the whole time.”

He further elaborated that “Anytime they come in there, they can expect to get trolled with any kind of question like that. I’m never the person to give up that kind of information. I might say, ‘Hey, we’re working on it’ or ‘Hey, we’re close.’ But I’m never going to be the guy that gives up the information. But they can get trolled.”

For his part, Eminem is still busy in the studio, collaborating with both Pink and his mentor Dr. Dre, although those projects reportedly won’t be on the new album; meanwhile, he’s also been hard at work promoting Bodied, his battle rap movie with Joseph Khan.