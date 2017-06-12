Might lose my jacket and hit a solo… See you in 2018 pic.twitter.com/mzVcVMK82X — Parklife 2017 (@Parklifefest) June 12, 2017

Last month, Brad Pitt sat down for one of the most open interview sessions in his long career in GQ. Over the course of the chat he touched on a myriad of different topics, but none as compelling as his recent split with his wife Angelina Jolie. While discussing how he dealt with that incredibly painful episode in his life, he mentioned that Frank Ocean’s music helped him get through it all.

At some point, Ocean himself must’ve caught wind of that revelation because during his recent appearance at the Parklife Festival at Heaton Park in Manchester, England this weekend, the Blond singer hit the stage wearing a shirt adorned with the actor’s face.

In the GQ profile, Pitt revealed that he, “got R&B for the first time. R&B comes from great pain, but it’s a celebration. To me, it’s embracing what’s left.” Along with discovering Marvin Gaye’s great divorce album Here My Dear which almost definitely had to have had an impact, Pitt cited Ocean’s music as helping him navigate this especially tulmutous period. “I’ve been listening to a lot of Frank Ocean,” Pitt said. “I find this young man so special. Talk about getting to the raw truth. He’s painfully honest. He’s very, very special. I can’t find a bad one.”

That compliment must’ve been music to Ocean’s ears, and he found a superb way to pay respect in turn.