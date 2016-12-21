A YouTube star known for pulling pranks claims he and a friend were booted off a Delta flight for speaking Arabic. Adam Saleh recorded a video of himself being escorted off a Delta flight and posted it online. In the video, Saleh says he and his friend were “speaking a different language on the plane” and were kicked out because people felt uncomfortable. “This is 2016. Delta Airlines is kicking out because we spoke a different language. You guys are racist. I cannot believe it. I spoke a word–a different language,” says Saleh in the now viral video. The “uncomfortable” are seen in the clip waving and yelling, “bye!” to the men.
In response to the video, French Montana has decided to boycott Delta. The Morrocan-born rapper and practicing Muslim posted the Delta video on his Instagram and revealed that while he normally doesn’t like “speaking on things like this,” the video struck a cord with him because his mother only speaks Arabic.
“I have a mother that doesn’t speak English and discrimination like this make me really sad,” the 32-year-old rapper expressed. “The fact that this can happen to her makes me sick. I’m NOT using delta anymore smh #equality.”
Delta says the men were removed from the plane after complaints from 20 passengers, but are investigating the matter.
Two customers were removed from this flight and later rebooked after a disturbance in the cabin resulted in more than 20 customers expressing their discomfort. We’re conducting a full review to understand what transpired. We are taking allegations of discrimination very seriously; our culture requires treating others with respect.
I don’t understand why this continuous procession of folks being booted off planes for NO viable reason aren’t suing. Mess with their bottom line and this shit might finally freaking stop. And don’t even get me started on these insipid, pathetic pieces of crap that get their sad little knickers in a knot at hearing language that’s not “Murican”.
The guy who got booted off is a troll who films these situations all the time. In one of the videos, he and his pal are dressed in full Muslim garb and headdress and started counting down from ten in Arabic just to freak people out.
He’s not just innocently talking to someone in Arabic, he is deliberately trying to stoke fear and then film the results. He is not helping an already tense world situation by doing this all the time.
Troll or not. Nobody is contradicting his version of events. And Delta placed these guys on another Delta plane straight after. It’s also worth remembering that the Trump redneck yelling and calling women bitches etc, was allowed to stay on his flight.
Good to know it’s not just my grandmother that is susceptible to fake news.
This is getting lame. At least the last epic Islamaphobia media troll involved a prop bomb clock. Up yo’ game troll.