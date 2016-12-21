Trump Supporter Harasses Passengers On Delta Flight

French Montana Boycotts Delta For Booting Arabic-Speaking Passengers Off A Flight

12.21.16 1 day ago 5 Comments

A YouTube star known for pulling pranks claims he and a friend were booted off a Delta flight for speaking Arabic. Adam Saleh recorded a video of himself being escorted off a Delta flight and posted it online. In the video, Saleh says he and his friend were “speaking a different language on the plane” and were kicked out because people felt uncomfortable. “This is 2016. Delta Airlines is kicking out because we spoke a different language. You guys are racist. I cannot believe it. I spoke a word–a different language,” says Saleh in the now viral video. The “uncomfortable” are seen in the clip waving and yelling, “bye!” to the men.

In response to the video, French Montana has decided to boycott Delta. The Morrocan-born rapper and practicing Muslim posted the Delta video on his Instagram and revealed that while he normally doesn’t like “speaking on things like this,” the video struck a cord with him because his mother only speaks Arabic.

“I have a mother that doesn’t speak English and discrimination like this make me really sad,” the 32-year-old rapper expressed. “The fact that this can happen to her makes me sick. I’m NOT using delta anymore smh #equality.”

Delta says the men were removed from the plane after complaints from 20 passengers, but are investigating the matter.

Two customers were removed from this flight and later rebooked after a disturbance in the cabin resulted in more than 20 customers expressing their discomfort. We’re conducting a full review to understand what transpired. We are taking allegations of discrimination very seriously; our culture requires treating others with respect.

