Stream Future’s New Album ‘HNDRXX’ Right Now

The album I always wanted to make, timing is everything & with that being said #HNDRXX link in my bio A post shared by Future Hendrix (@future) on Feb 21, 2017 at 8:39pm PST

Future is on yet another tear, and has released his second album in two weeks. Tonight’s release of HNDRXX is his second album in two weeks, a feat that may set him up to make Billboard chart history.

Following the release of Future rumors began to spread that another record was coming, but even for Future, this seemed prolific. It seems like his new goal is to out-do himself, and after releasing a record that was completely feature-free, he’s returned with an album that enlists two of the biggest stars in the game — both Rihanna and The Weeknd guest on HNDRXX.

In the meantime he’s also released a string of videos, first for “Super Trapper,” and then following a late night performance of “Draco,” he shared the video for that song as well. After spending most of 2016 touring alongside Drake, there was another rumored collaboration between the two rappers, and if Future drops that in 2017 too he really will be superhuman. Considering that Drake’s softer style as a foil on What A Time To Be Alive made that album much more palatable to my taste, I wouldn’t be mad at a follow-up.

Stream HNDRXX below, and check out our review of his self-titled Future here.