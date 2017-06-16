Jada Pinkett Smith Says ‘All Eyez On Me’ Reimagines Her Relationship With Tupac And Is ‘Hurtful’

The Tupac biopic about the iconic rapper’s short life, All Eyez On Me is officially out today, and though reviews are still coming in, Jada Pinkett Smith has some points that she wants to clarify. An early trailer depicted Pac reading a love letter to her, which seems to be a bit of fiction, along with some other elements.

According to Jada, the film takes many liberties with the truth when it comes to her relationship with Tupac, and she took to Twitter to explain why she found this disheartening and wanted to set the record straight:

