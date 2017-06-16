Getty Image

The Tupac biopic about the iconic rapper’s short life, All Eyez On Me is officially out today, and though reviews are still coming in, Jada Pinkett Smith has some points that she wants to clarify. An early trailer depicted Pac reading a love letter to her, which seems to be a bit of fiction, along with some other elements.

According to Jada, the film takes many liberties with the truth when it comes to her relationship with Tupac, and she took to Twitter to explain why she found this disheartening and wanted to set the record straight:

Forgive me… my relationship to Pac is too precious to me for the scenes in All Eyez On Me to stand as truth. — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) June 16, 2017

Pac never read me that poem. I didn't know that poem existed until it was printed in his book. — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) June 16, 2017

Pac never said goodbye to me before leaving for LA. He had to leave abruptly and it wasn't to pursue his career. — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) June 16, 2017