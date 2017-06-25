Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Jamie Foxx has a stellar Kanye West impression in his back pocket and why wouldn’t he? He shared the mimicry with Dame Judi Dench nestled by his side (which is always the best way to do something) and now we can all bask in it together.

Foxx, who is currently in promo mode for the upcoming Edgar Wright picture Baby Driver, was nudged into showing off his impression of his “Gold Digger” trackmate on The Graham Norton Show. As is his custom, Kanye definitely made an impression on Foxx during their first-ever meeting.

“This kid walks in with a backpack on, and his jaw is busted. And I said, ‘Who’s that?’ and they said, ‘That’s Kanye West,’” recalls Foxx.

Kanye provided Foxx with a freestyle that blew the comedian away. That led to what would eventually become a recording session of “Slow Jamz” at Foxx’s place. Kanye wasn’t afraid to critique his newly acquired celebrity friend, either.

“Just sing it simple, because it’s hip-hop,” said Foxx in Kanye mode.

Foxx doubted where the single would go after that, but Kanye’s vision paid off. Plus, Jamie Foxx got a good talk show circuit story out of it and that’s not bad either.