This Youtuber Hilariously Transformed Kendrick Lamar’s Biggest Hits Into Country Songs

#Kendrick Lamar
10.05.17 1 hour ago

Thank goodness for Youtube. While the video streaming service can be a tremendous pain in the neck, a cesspool of bigoted commentary, and may possibly be throwing a monkey wrench into music sales charts very soon, every so often, it can be used to deliver something so glorious to your eyeballs that you just have to sit and appreciate how wonderful the world we live in can sometimes be.

In this case, that glorious thing is the brainchild of independent rapper/part-time Youtube star Fyutch, who took the idea sparked by South Park’s hilariously ridiculous, folk-style parody of Kendrick Lamar’s “Humble,” and fleshed it out into a full-fledged infomercial for a fictional compilation of country Kendrick Lamar covers. Anyone who’s stayed up too late has seen one of these commercials trying to convince viewers to send in $49.99 for The Most Romantic R&B Songs Of All Time collections, but this may be the first time one’s offered anything worth having. Too bad it’s all for fun, but it sure is fantastic anyway.

From a knee-slapping, outlaw country take on “Swimming Pools,” to a roadhouse version of “Element,’ and yes, a cover of “Humble” that wouldn’t be out of place in a Kentucky dive bar, Fyutch’s video is rewind-worthy for any number of reasons, including his goofy, Heartland-inspired wardrobe in each of the three clips. Can we please make this a real thing?

Around The Web

TOPICS#Kendrick Lamar
TAGSFYUTCHKendrick Lamar

The RX

Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

10.05.17 7 hours ago
Alex Lahey’s Funny-Sad Pop-Punk Album ‘I Love You Like A Brother’ Is One Of 2017’s Best Debuts

Alex Lahey’s Funny-Sad Pop-Punk Album ‘I Love You Like A Brother’ Is One Of 2017’s Best Debuts

10.05.17 8 hours ago
The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

09.26.17 1 week ago
An Inside Look At Courtney Barnett And Kurt Vile’s Charming Joint Album, ‘Lotta Sea Lice’

An Inside Look At Courtney Barnett And Kurt Vile’s Charming Joint Album, ‘Lotta Sea Lice’

09.26.17 1 week ago
Travis Meadows’ ‘First Cigarette’ Is The Height Of Country Myth-Making

Travis Meadows’ ‘First Cigarette’ Is The Height Of Country Myth-Making

09.25.17 1 week ago
Growing Up And Growing Older With Fleet Foxes

Growing Up And Growing Older With Fleet Foxes

09.25.17 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP