Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Thank goodness for Youtube. While the video streaming service can be a tremendous pain in the neck, a cesspool of bigoted commentary, and may possibly be throwing a monkey wrench into music sales charts very soon, every so often, it can be used to deliver something so glorious to your eyeballs that you just have to sit and appreciate how wonderful the world we live in can sometimes be.

In this case, that glorious thing is the brainchild of independent rapper/part-time Youtube star Fyutch, who took the idea sparked by South Park’s hilariously ridiculous, folk-style parody of Kendrick Lamar’s “Humble,” and fleshed it out into a full-fledged infomercial for a fictional compilation of country Kendrick Lamar covers. Anyone who’s stayed up too late has seen one of these commercials trying to convince viewers to send in $49.99 for The Most Romantic R&B Songs Of All Time collections, but this may be the first time one’s offered anything worth having. Too bad it’s all for fun, but it sure is fantastic anyway.

From a knee-slapping, outlaw country take on “Swimming Pools,” to a roadhouse version of “Element,’ and yes, a cover of “Humble” that wouldn’t be out of place in a Kentucky dive bar, Fyutch’s video is rewind-worthy for any number of reasons, including his goofy, Heartland-inspired wardrobe in each of the three clips. Can we please make this a real thing?