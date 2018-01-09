Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Marvel’s latest superhero blockbuster Black Panther hits theaters on February 16, and with it comes with a soundtrack co-produced and curated by Kendrick Lamar and Top Dawg Entertainment CEO Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith. A new trailer for the Ryan Coogler-directed epic debuted during the College Football National Championship game, including a fiery new track by Kendrick and fellow West Coast rapper Vince Staples.

In the midst of the trailer’s infinite explosions and gunfire, you can hear snippets of Kendrick’s and Staples’ salvo over the thudding, house-inspired song, all while the Black Panther — played by Chadwick Boseman — jumps onto racing cars, scales buildings, and fights against his nemesis Michael B. Jordan.

Although further details on the track are sparse at the time being, the unnamed track is Kendrick and Staples’ second collaboration in the past year; the two previously linked up on “Yeah Right” off Staples’ summertime LP Big Fish Theory. The Black Panther soundtrack is set for a February 9 release and also includes the single “All The Stars,” in which Kendrick teams up once again with TDE labelmate SZA.

Kendrick’s third studio album DAMN. is a heavy contender at the 60th Grammy Awards where it’s for seven awards, including album of the year.