It looks like Chris Brown and Soulja Boy’s boxing match has inspired Kodak Black to want to see Lil Wayne in the ring. The project baby is obviously still feeling saltier than the Dead Sea after Wayne gave him the Mariah Carey “I don’t know her” treatment during an October interview with The New York Times. When asked by name about the fresh crop of “rappers” popping up, Wayne swore to God he had no idea who 21 Savage, Lil Yacthy, Lil Uzi Vert and Kodak Black were.

So now Kodak wants to fight Lil Wayne because that’s how you settle things when someone has no idea who you are.