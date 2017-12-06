It’s time! Sign up for updates and music before drop date! To My fans, I do this for y’all! #D6 MERRY CHRISTMAS pic.twitter.com/G2OccnC66f — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) December 6, 2017

December is normally a quiet month for music, as Grammy nominations are already announced and Album and Song Of The Year lists are already rolling out, artists typically shy away from the busy holidays. Rappers, however, don’t follow this trend, as they seem to love releasing music during holidays and Lil Wayne is jumping into the fray this Christmas as he announced today he’ll be releasing his much-anticipated Dedication 6 on December 25th.

Weezy took to Twitter to announce the return of mixtape Weezy, saying “It’s time!” before adding “To My fans, I do this for y’all! #D6 MERRY CHRISTMAS.” Wayne and the mixtape’s host DJ Drama quietly announced that the tape was in works last summer as Wayne was doing a promotional run with 2 Chainz for their collaborative album ColleGrove. It was an exciting announcement for fans as the Dedication series represents some of Wayne’s greatest work, and generally, Wayne has put together mixtapes that attain legendary status. With the news that the government might seize Wayne’s Carter V from Martin Shkreli coming last week, it turns out December could be a huge month for Weezy, which wasn’t exactly expected a few weeks ago.

Even as his popularity has, well, waned a tad, the Dedication series remains a huge part of Wayne’s legacy, and on Christmas we’ll find out if he can outdo himself or live up to the reputation he’s built for the series over the years.